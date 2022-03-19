Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Sayonara to Madrid, hola to Tokyo Fashion Week 2022

by Agencies Mar 19, 2022 4:27 pm +03 +03:00

As the first live fashion extravaganzas leave Europe with Madrid recently ending, Asia revs up with Japan Fashion Week. Let's take a look!

A model presents a creation from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label "pays des fees" during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2022.

The audience sits before the fashion show from fashion brand Sugarhill by designer Rikuya Hayashi for the 2022 Autumn/Winter collection at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

A model presents a creation from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label "pays des fees" during the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

Models present creations from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji's "pays des fees" fashion label at the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

EPA

Another "pays des fees" creation by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji at the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

EPA

A spirited creation by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji at the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

EPA

A close-up of a model in Japanese designer Lim Asafuji design at the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

EPA

A model walking down the catwalk in one of Japanese designer Lim Asafuji's creations, at the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

EPA

AFP

A model walking down the runway in a creation by designer Dairiku Okamoto for the 2022 Autumn/Winter collection at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, March 19, 2022.

Models display creations from fashion brand Dairiku at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

AFP

Models on the catwalk displaying creations from fashion brand Dairiku at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

AFP

AFP

AFP

A model displays a creation from fashion brand Malamute by designer Mari Odaka at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 18, 2022.

AFP

A model displays a very green creation from fashion brand Malamute by designer Mari Odaka for the 2022 autumn/winter collection at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 18, 2022.

EPA

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Ryota Murakami from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection of the label "pillings" at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 18, 2022.

EPA

A model in another "pillings" outfit at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 18, 2022.

EPA

An installation used to present creations from fashion brand "CFCL" by designer Yusuke Takahashi for the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 17, 2022.

AFP

A model displays a creation from fashion brand "Jotaro Saito" by designer Jotaro Saito at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, March 16, 2022.

AFP

A model displays a creation from fashion brand "Jotaro Saito" by designer Jotaro Saito at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, March 16, 2022.

AFP

A model presents a creation from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection by Japanese designer Shinpei Yamagishi for the label "BED j.w. FORD" during the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 16, 2022.

A model presents creations by Taiwanese designer Tzu Chin Shen from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection for the label "Seivson" at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 15, 2022.

A model presents a Middle Eastern-inspired creation by Taiwanese designer Tzu Chin Shen for the label "Seivson," March 15, 2022.

EPA

Models present creations by Japanese designer Naoko Izawa for the "PEIEN" Autumn/Winter 2022 collection during the Tokyo Fashion Week, March 15, 2022.

EPA

Japanese designer Lim Asafuji (C) appears on the catwalk after the presentation of her Autumn/Winter 2022 collection for the label "pays des fees" at Tokyo Fashion Week, March 19, 2022.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.