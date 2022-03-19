Sayonara to Madrid, hola to Tokyo Fashion Week 2022

As the first live fashion extravaganzas leave Europe with Madrid recently ending, Asia revs up with Japan Fashion Week. Let's take a look!
A model presents a creation from the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection by Japanese designer Lim Asafuji for the label "pays des fees" during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2022.
