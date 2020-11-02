Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Search and rescue missions continue after devastating Izmir earthquake

by DAILY SABAH Nov 02, 2020 11:19 am +03 +03:00

After Friday's devastating 6.6 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey's Izmir province, search and rescue teams continue to pull people from the rubble.

Monday morning the latest rescue was the 3-year-old Elif Perinçek, who was pulled out 65 hours after the catastrophe. Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and was taken to hospital.

(IHA Photo)

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif's mother Seher Dereli Perinçek and her 10-year-old twin siblings Ezel and Elzem Perinçek, as well as her 7-year-old brother Umut Perinçek, were pulled from the rubble. However, Umut lost his life, while his mother and other two siblings are under treatment.

(IHA Photo)

As of Monday, 79 had been reported dead from the devastating earthquake while more than 900 people were injured.

(DHA Photo)

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Emergency personnel transport a victim on a stretcher after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue workers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Relatives of people affected by an earthquake that struck the Aegean Sea stand on debris as they watch rescue operations in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue operations take place after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue workers carry a survivor out of a collapsed building after an earthquake in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A crane lifts a vehicle as rescue operations take place on a site secured by the police after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

An earthquake survivor is covered with blankets as rescue operations continue in the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue workers celebrate the rescue of 14-year-old İdil Şirin 58 hours after the earthquake. The injured İdil was brought to the hospital.

(AA Photo)

Workers carry the body of a victim as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 1, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue operations continue on a site after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Izmir, western Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(IHA Photo)

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea, in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Emergency workers carry an injured person as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Since Friday the search and rescue teams have been working in shifts to pull survivors and victims of the earthquake out of the rubble.

(AA Photo)

Workers take a short nap in between their shifts carrying out rescue operations in Turkey's western province Izmir.

(AA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.