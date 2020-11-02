Search and rescue missions continue after devastating Izmir earthquake

After Friday's devastating 6.6 magnitude earthquake in western Turkey's Izmir province, search and rescue teams continue to pull people from the rubble.
Monday morning the latest rescue was the 3-year-old Elif Perinçek, who was pulled out 65 hours after the catastrophe. Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and was taken to hospital.
About 23 hours after the quake, Elif's mother Seher Dereli Perinçek and her 10-year-old twin siblings Ezel and Elzem Perinçek, as well as her 7-year-old brother Umut Perinçek, were pulled from the rubble. However, Umut lost his life, while his mother and other two siblings are under treatment.
