Spirits high at Istanbul's historic nursing home Darülaceze despite long lockdown

It has been almost eight months since Darülaceze shut its doors to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The historic nursing home in Istanbul, founded 125 years ago for the elderly and needy, is a pale version of its former self when it teemed with visitors almost every day, but residents do not complain much. The lockdown, after all, helped the place stave off the outbreak that hit elderly citizens harder elsewhere.
Only three cases have been reported at Darülaceze since the beginning of the outbreak in Turkey last March and all recovered. It is a number the facility takes pride in as care homes across the world succumbed to high fatality rates due to the lack of proper responses to the outbreak, which has particularly affected the elderly and people with high infection risk.
Darülaceze was founded in 1895 on the orders of Ottoman Sultan Abdülhamid II, with his personal donations and donations by benefactors. It was originally designed as home for homeless migrants who took shelter in Istanbul, then capital of the Ottoman Empire, in the aftermath of Russo-Turkish War between 1877 and 1878. Throughout its history, it has been a home for the elderly, orphans and homeless people with disabilities.
Time goes by slowly and the elderly have little to do other than walking in the vast courtyard or solving crossword puzzles, a favorite pastime for many. Their loneliness is occasionally broken with phone calls from their relatives. The only relief came in the summer when visitors were allowed to meet with the residents for 15 minutes and by adhering to social distancing in the courtyard.
Abbas Çamur, a resident for 11 years, said days go by well. "We are very careful. I thank the administrators for taking every measure. I only go out for some fresh air and am mostly in my room. We have a beautiful garden here, but we can’t walk as freely as we used to do because of the virus," he said.
"We have some 500 residents and more than 400 personnel, including a dozen doctors. We are doing everything to keep residents comfortable. For instance, we set up a canteen so they can have access to everything they want. Every room is furnished with TVs and telephones," he said. The administration, based on the coronavirus trends, eases or tightens restrictions at Darülaceze.
After the outbreak, new admissions were canceled, and residents were not allowed to leave. A new shift system for the staff and regular COVID-19 tests were also put into practice. Isolation rooms were set up at hundreds of nursing homes before the transfer of any possible patient to hospitals.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.