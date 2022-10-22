Spooktacular pups compete for best costume in NYC

Dogs – and their owners – let their alter-egos shine with some of the cutest and most creative costumes ever seen at New York City's annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
Spud, an Australian shepherd, wears a costume during the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.
