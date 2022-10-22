Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Spooktacular pups compete for best costume in NYC

by Agencies Oct 22, 2022 11:01 pm +03 +03:00

Dogs – and their owners – let their alter-egos shine with some of the cutest and most creative costumes ever seen at New York City's annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Spud, an Australian shepherd, wears a costume during the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

Dogs and owners compete in the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

Dottie, a Shih Tzu, wears a costume during the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

AFP

AFP

Reuters

Lily, a golden retriever and Australian shepherd mix, wears a costume before attending the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

Monty, a dog dressed as a pinata, attends the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

AFP

Reuters

Mimi, a Bichon dressed as a bodega cat, attends the Halloween Dog Parade in a group costume with owners Kat Liu and Kevin Condardo, at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

AFP

AFP

AFP

Mr. Egg, a dog, wears a cow costume during the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

AFP

AFP

Dottie, a Shih Tzu wearing a spider costume, is photographed while sitting on a skateboard during the Halloween Dog Parade at Tompkins Square Park in New York City, U.S., Oct. 22, 2022.

Reuters

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.