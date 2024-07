Artist Kasım Tan completed a drawing action in Üsküdar, Istanbul, which took more than a month to complete, in protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 37,000 people, Üsküdar, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 1, 2024.

Tan completed his individual drawing action by signing a giant painting measuring 9 meters by 3 meters in front of Üsküdar Valide-i Cedid Mosque to support the Palestinians.

AA