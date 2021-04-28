Daily Sabah logo

Superspreader events preceded India's devastating COVID-19 surge

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Apr 28, 2021 1:59 pm +03 +03:00

India’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 200,000 as a virus surge sweeps the country, rooted in so-called superspreader events that were allowed to happen in the months after India thought it had the pandemic under control.

Indian women perform rituals standing inside an artificial pond on the Chhat Puja festival, in Mumbai, India, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo)

AP Photo

Now India is enduring its darkest chapter yet, with mass funeral pyres, burials and a collapse of the health system compounded by shortages of oxygen, ventilators and hospital beds.

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, April 25, 2021.

AP Photo

Fueling the catastrophe were a series of crowded events, like mass rallies by politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, religious holidays and pilgrimages to the Ganges, where people relaxed their vigilance and didn't wear masks or maintain social distance.

Multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn at an area that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021.

AP Photo

The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total fatalities to 201,187. The deaths and the confirmed cases of 17.9 million are thought to be undercounts.

A COVID-19 patient inside a car receives oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021.

AP Photo

Now the surge is sending its health system toward collapse. Hospitalizations and deaths have reached record highs. Patients are suffocating because hospitals are using up their oxygen supplies. Fires at overwhelmed crematoriums are lighting up night skies.

A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of the coronavirus kept to be burnt as part of a ritual during the "Holi" festival in Mumbai, India, March 28, 2021.

AP Photo

People clap from balconies in a show of appreciation for health care workers as they observe a 14-hour "people's curfew" called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stem the rising coronavirus caseload in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020.

AP Photo

A migrant worker from another state waits in a long line to get his name registered so that he can board a train to his village during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, May 21, 2020.

AP Photo

Migrant workers from other states line up to board buses for their onward journey by train to their destination in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2020.

AP Photo

Indians stand in a line to receive food distributed by volunteers during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, April 18, 2020.

AP Photo

An Indian Air Force helicopter showers flower petals on the staff of INS Asvini hospital in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2020.

AP Photo

Indians, their faces smeared with color and glitter, dance as water is sprinkled on them during Holi celebrations in Prayagraj, India, March 29, 2021.

AP Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India, March 7, 2021.

AP Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they gather for a rally addressed by Modi ahead of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India, March 7, 2021.

AP Photo

A Hindu holy man blows a conch shell as devotees take holy dips in the Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, in Haridwar in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, April 12, 2021.

AP Photo

Devotees take holy dips in the Ganges during Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, in Haridwar, the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, April 12, 2021.

AP Photo

An Indian health worker takes nasal swab samples to test for the coronavirus in Gauhati, India, Sept. 6, 2020.

AP Photo

Ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients line up waiting for their turn to be attended to at a dedicated COVID-19 government hospital in Ahmedabad, India, April 17, 2021.

AP Photo

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a migrant laborer to test for the coronavirus at a bus station in Jammu, India, March 23, 2021.

AP Photo

Protesting farmer leaders shout slogans as they sit on a day long hunger strike at the Delhi-Haryana border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Dec. 14, 2020.

AP Photo

Health workers attend to a colleague who fainted due to exhaustion and long working hours at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2020.

AP Photo

