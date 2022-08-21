Daily Sabah logo

Swimmers race from Asia to Europe in Istanbul competition

by Agencies Aug 21, 2022 5:54 pm +03 +03:00

The Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race kicked off in Türkiye's largest metropolis Istanbul on Sunday.

Swimmers compete in the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

IHA

Some 2,441 swimmers took part in this year's competition, including 1,198 foreign athletes from five continents.

Swimmers jump into the Bosporus during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

The 6.5-kilometer (4-mile) race started at Kanlıca Ferry Terminal on the city's Asian side and ended at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park in Europe.

Competitors wave from a ferry before the Turkish Olympic Committee's 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

EPA

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu kicked off the race that took approximately 1.5 hours to complete.

Competitors begin the race from a ferry harbored on the Anatolian side of the Bosporus, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

EPA

Doğukan Ulaç and Burcu Naz Narin took first place in the men's and women's categories, with a one-second difference between their times.

Race winners Burcu Naz Narin (C) and Doğukan Ulaç speak to reporters after the competition in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

Ulaç completed the race in 48 minutes and 13 seconds while Narin completed it in 48 minutes and 14 seconds.

An aerial view of the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

DHA

After waiting aboard ferries for the race to begin, swimmers jumped into the cool waters of Bosporus.

A swimmer waits for the race to begin from a ferry before the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

According to Ulaç, the currents were stronger than the last year and he did have a little difficulty.

Competitors swim in the Bosporus during the 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

EPA

Noting that this is the seventh time he has participated in the race, Ulaç said he traveled to Istanbul from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where he trained morning and evening for the race.

Swimmers and kayakers make their way across the Bosporus during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

As for the winner of the women's category, this was Narin's first time entering the competition but she too trained twice a day in preparation.

Competitors swim by docked ferries during the 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

EPA

Another notable participant was Avcılar Mayor Turan Hançerli, who competed in the race for the second time in the special athlete category.

Participants wait for the race to begin from a ferry before the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

Highlighting that the competition is the only swimming race from Asia to Europe, Hançerli said: "It is very important for me to take part in this prestigious race and to have passed."

A swimmer in action during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

Former Minister of State Kürşat Tuzmen also participated in the race for the 27th time, notably finishing in third place in the 60-64 age category.

Competitors reach the end of the 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

EPA

Among the women, Burcu Naz Narin took first place with a time of 48 minutes and 14 seconds, while Ece Yıldırım took home second place with 48 minutes 59 seconds and Nida Eliz Üstündağ came third with a time of 51 minutes and 1 second.

Winner of the women's class Burcu Naz Narin (C) poses alongside runners-up Ece Yıldırım (R) and Nida Eliz Üstündağ in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

Among the men, Doğukan Ulaç took first place with a time of 48 minutes and 13 seconds, while Volodymyr Voronko came second with 48 minutes and 23 seconds and Atakan Ercan was third with 48 minutes and 52 seconds.

Atakan Ercan (L), Doğukan Ulaç (C) and Volodymyr Voronko take a selfie after the race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

Turgut Aslan Yaraman took first place in the special athlete category with a time of 53 minutes and 59 seconds while Uğurcan Özer came second with 54 minutes and 5 seconds and Ufuk Muammer Özkan came third with 55 minutes 12 seconds.

A swimmer getting out of the water is seen reflected against the Turkish Olympic Committee’s logo during the 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

AA

Speaking to the press following the race, Sports Minister Kasapoğlu highlighted the unifying power of sports and hailed Istanbul for being a magnificent host. "We came together with thousands of athletes and thousands of sports fans on a beautiful day."

Crowds cheer along the swimmers from a ferry during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.

DHA

