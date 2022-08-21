Swimmers race from Asia to Europe in Istanbul competition

Noting that this is the seventh time he has participated in the race, Ulaç said he traveled to Istanbul from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where he trained morning and evening for the race.
Swimmers and kayakers make their way across the Bosporus during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
Another notable participant was Avcılar Mayor Turan Hançerli, who competed in the race for the second time in the special athlete category.
Participants wait for the race to begin from a ferry before the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
Highlighting that the competition is the only swimming race from Asia to Europe, Hançerli said: "It is very important for me to take part in this prestigious race and to have passed."
A swimmer in action during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
Among the women, Burcu Naz Narin took first place with a time of 48 minutes and 14 seconds, while Ece Yıldırım took home second place with 48 minutes 59 seconds and Nida Eliz Üstündağ came third with a time of 51 minutes and 1 second.
Winner of the women's class Burcu Naz Narin (C) poses alongside runners-up Ece Yıldırım (R) and Nida Eliz Üstündağ in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
Among the men, Doğukan Ulaç took first place with a time of 48 minutes and 13 seconds, while Volodymyr Voronko came second with 48 minutes and 23 seconds and Atakan Ercan was third with 48 minutes and 52 seconds.
Atakan Ercan (L), Doğukan Ulaç (C) and Volodymyr Voronko take a selfie after the race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
Turgut Aslan Yaraman took first place in the special athlete category with a time of 53 minutes and 59 seconds while Uğurcan Özer came second with 54 minutes and 5 seconds and Ufuk Muammer Özkan came third with 55 minutes 12 seconds.
A swimmer getting out of the water is seen reflected against the Turkish Olympic Committee’s logo during the 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
Speaking to the press following the race, Sports Minister Kasapoğlu highlighted the unifying power of sports and hailed Istanbul for being a magnificent host. "We came together with thousands of athletes and thousands of sports fans on a beautiful day."
Crowds cheer along the swimmers from a ferry during the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 34th Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2022.
