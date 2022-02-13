Take a stroll: Frozen Lake Çıldır awaits visitors in NE Turkey

Between December and March when the ice is sufficiently thick, 19-year-old Orhan Göller, who lives by Lake Çıldır, introduces tourists to his region. The lake is one of the biggest in Anatolia, on the border with Georgia.

Tourists and guides walk on the ice of Lake Çıldır at sunset, in the Cildir district of Kars province, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2022.