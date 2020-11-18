Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks as police use a water cannon during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.
Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement.
