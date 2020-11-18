Daily Sabah logo

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Nov 18, 2020 10:35 am +03 +03:00

Pro-democracy protesters take cover with inflatable ducks as police use a water cannon during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

Thailand's political battleground shifted to the country's parliament Tuesday, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the country's constitution, one of the core demands of the student-led pro-democracy movement.

(AP Photo)

Thai police fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters marching on parliament on Nov. 17, 2020, and at least 18 people were hurt in the most violent confrontation since a youth-led protest movement emerged in July, Bangkok, Thailand.

(Reuters Photo)

Thai demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A pro-democracy protester holds an inflatable duck during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Anti-government protesters use inflatable rubber ducks and umbrellas as shields to protect themselves from water cannons, Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Pro-democracy protesters gather inflatable ducks during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A demonstrator hides behind a barricade during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate on constitution change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Riot police officers stand guard as water cannons are being used during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate on a constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors hide behind their inflatable ducks to protect themselves from water cannons in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Pro-democracy protesters take cover under inflatable ducks and umbrellas as police use water cannons during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Royalist supporters (L) confront pro-democracy protesters after breaking through a barricade during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Anti-government protesters use inflatable rubber ducks and umbrellas as shields to protect themselves from water cannons, Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

(Reuters Photo)

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator uses a shield as protection against water cannons during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A destroyed road blockade is seen during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate a constitutional change, outside the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Pro-democracy protesters take cover under inflatable ducks as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Pro-democracy protesters push through barricades during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Pro-democracy protesters take cover behind inflatable ducks as police fire water cannons during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Protesters use inflatable ducks and umbrellas to protect themselves from water cannons during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Democracy protesters hold inflatable ducks after breaking through a barricade during an anti-government rally near the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2020.

(AP Photo)

