Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight amid pandemic

Nov 27, 2020 10:18 am +03 +03:00

Balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.

Getty Images

Instead of its typical path through Manhattan, this year's parade was limited to the area in front of Macy's flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

Assistants carry "The Boss Baby" balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A number of entertainers performed and a slew of Broadway shows were represented in taped performances from their casts.

Singer Bebe Rexha performs on the Big Turkey Spectacular float during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Getty Images

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events canceled over the last year because of the virus.

A small crowd gathers at NYPD barricades during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Getty Images

The cast of "Ain't Too Proud" performs during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Getty Images

"The Boss Baby" balloon is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

The Pikachu performance during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Getty Images

People walk by vehicles blocking access to the parade route ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A balloon depicting Red Titan, a character from "Ryan's World," floats down 7th Avenue in front of the Macy's flagship store during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

EPA Photo

Floats that are part of the modified Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade are seen from the Empire State Building in New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

AP Photo

A float is seen ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A balloon is seen ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Participants gather ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A balloon depicting Red Titan, a character from "Ryan's World," is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A small crowd gathers at NYPD barricades during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Singer Brett Young performs on the Harvest in the Valley Float during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Getty Images

A man wearing a "Covidisor" walks by barricades of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A balloon depicting Red Titan, a character from "Ryan's World," is seen ahead of the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Singer Ally Brooke performs on the Blue's Clues & You! float during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Getty Images

A police officer looks on during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.