Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight amid pandemic

Instead of its typical path through Manhattan, this year's parade was limited to the area in front of Macy's flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.
Assistants carry "The Boss Baby" balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to the spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.
Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events canceled over the last year because of the virus.
A small crowd gathers at NYPD barricades during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in Manhattan, New York, Nov. 26, 2020.
