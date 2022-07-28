The pope wraps up Canada apology tour

Pope Francis on Thursday visited two of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in North America as he winds up a trip to Canada centered on his apology for the Catholic Church's role in the country's notorious residential schools.
More than 150,000 Indigenous children were separated from their families and brought to residential schools. They were starved or beaten for speaking their native languages and sexually abused in a system that Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."
Pope Francis receives a headdress from Indigenous people during his visit to Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada, July 25, 2022.
The pope said the Church was "admitting our faults" and wanted to join civil authorities "to promote the legitimate rights of the native populations and to favor processes of healing and reconciliation" between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.
Pope Francis waves from a car as he leaves after a meeting with Indigenous peoples and members of the Parish Community of Sacred Heart in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, July 25, 2022.
A woman sings Canada's national anthem in the Cree language during a visit by Pope Francis, who apologized to Canada's native people on their land for the Church's role in schools where Indigenous children were abused, in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada, July 25, 2022.
Pope Francis attends the Liturgy of the Word during the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage, an annual pilgrimage that welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants from throughout Canada and the United States each year, at Lac Ste. Anne, Alberta, Canada July 26, 2022.
Marie Madeline-Spence from Nelson House, Manitoba, 76, holds up a cellphone as Pope Francis attends the Liturgy of the Word during the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage, an annual pilgrimage that welcomes tens of thousands of Indigenous participants from throughout Canada and the United States each year, at Lac Ste. Anne, Alberta, Canada, July 26, 2022.
