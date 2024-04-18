Daily Sabah logo

Time for cherry blossoms in Turkish capital Ankara

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Apr 18, 2024 7:16 pm +03 +03:00

No its not Japan, its Ankara! With the arrival of spring in Ankara, the Japanese Cherry Blossom (Sakura) trees blooming in Dikmen Valley, located in the heart of the city, created beautiful scenes.

Residents took walks in Dikmen Valley, located in the Ankara suburb of Dikmen known for its steep hills, adorned with shades of pink, April 18, 2024, Ankara, Türkiye.

AA

IHA

After the Cherry Blossom trees bloom, known as the herald of spring, residents of the capital flock to witness a visual feast in Dikmen Valley.

IHA

AA

Ceren Aydın expressed that the blooming pink and white Sakura flowers create a beautiful sight. "Sakuras are truly impressive. Having a color like pink on a tree really makes you feel very happy. When you see it in person, you are really impressed and feel very positive. I specifically came to see the Sakuras," Ceren said.

IHA

AA

AA

Fatma Erdi, who expressed that she came to Dikmen Valley with friends to see the Japanese Cherry Blossom trees, said: "We are taking plenty of photos, both of the trees and ourselves among the trees. The atmosphere of the valley is very beautiful. It is relaxing and peaceful. We are walking and also relaxing."

IHA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

IHA

AA

AA

