Time for cherry blossoms in Turkish capital Ankara

No its not Japan, its Ankara! With the arrival of spring in Ankara, the Japanese Cherry Blossom (Sakura) trees blooming in Dikmen Valley, located in the heart of the city, created beautiful scenes.

Residents took walks in Dikmen Valley, located in the Ankara suburb of Dikmen known for its steep hills, adorned with shades of pink, April 18, 2024, Ankara, Türkiye.

AA