Total solar eclipse mesmerizes observers across North America

by Agencies Apr 08, 2024 10:02 pm +03 +03:00

Millions of people across North America marveled at the stunning sight of the solar eclipse, a rare and mesmerizing phenomenon.

The moon blots out the sun, during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Carbondale, Illinois, U.S. April 8, 2024

REUTERS

The eclipse's path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 U.S. states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.

The moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.

AFP

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Sophia Moccia, 4, from Queens views a partial solar eclipse with a homemade mask, at New York Hall of Science in Queens borough, New York City, U.S.

REUTERS

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don't often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won't again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

A man walks near pairs of special protective glasses placed for people to observe the solar eclipse, in Torreon, state of Coahuila, Mexico April 8, 2024

REUTERS

The sun is seen from Mazatlan ahead of a total solar eclipse, Mexico April 8, 2024.

REUTERS

The sun rises behind clouds on April 8, 2024 in Niagara Falls, New York.

AFP

The diamond ring effect as well as Bailey's Beads are seen as the moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.

AFP

A woman looks at the start of the eclipse as people gather on the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards during a partial solar eclipse in New York City, New York, U.S.

REUTERS

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wears special sunglasses as he observes a solar eclipse moments before totality, in Mazatlan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on April 8, 2024.

AFP

People gather at Saluki Stadium, ahead of a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, in Carbondale, Illinois, U.S.

REUTERS

People gather and wait to observe a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024.

REUTERS

The moon makes its way in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse framed above the angel atop the Princes' Gates, in Toronto, Monday, April 8, 2024.

AP

The moon begins to eclipse the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York.

AFP

