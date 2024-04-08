Total solar eclipse mesmerizes observers across North America

The eclipse's path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 U.S. states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.
The moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.
Sophia Moccia, 4, from Queens views a partial solar eclipse with a homemade mask, at New York Hall of Science in Queens borough, New York City, U.S.
Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don't often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won't again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.
A man walks near pairs of special protective glasses placed for people to observe the solar eclipse, in Torreon, state of Coahuila, Mexico April 8, 2024