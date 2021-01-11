Turkey's Cappadocia: The land of fine horses

Cappadocia, which means the "land of fine horses" in old Persian, is famous for its fairy chimneys. Tourists who would like to escape the stress of their hectic lives can follow the traces of history while wandering around Cappadocia's millions-of-years-old volcanic valleys and carved churches on horseback.
