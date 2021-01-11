Daily Sabah logo

Turkey's Cappadocia: The land of fine horses

by Agencies Jan 11, 2021 3:15 pm +03 +03:00

Cappadocia, which means the "land of fine horses" in old Persian, is famous for its fairy chimneys. Tourists who would like to escape the stress of their hectic lives can follow the traces of history while wandering around Cappadocia's millions-of-years-old volcanic valleys and carved churches on horseback.

Getty Images

A man leads a trek through the volcanic landscape near Göreme, Turkey, Sept. 16, 2018.

Getty Images

A man feeds a horse at a ranch in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2017.

Getty Images

A horse trekking guide leads a group of tourists through the volcanic landscape in Cappadocia, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2017.

Getty Images

A man changes horse's shoes at a ranch in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2017.

Getty Images

A man changes horse's shoes at a ranch in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2017.

Getty Images

A man enjoys a gallop on his ranch in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 12, 2017.

Getty Images

A man pats a horse near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2017.

Getty Images

A horse ranch is nestled amongst the fairy chimneys in a valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2017.

Getty Images

Horses from the Lucky Horse Ranch run wild in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 12, 2017.

Getty Images

A man looks on at a horse ranch in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2017.

Getty Images

A man attempts to rope wild Anatolian horses as part of the process of breaking them before putting them to work on a ranch near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2017.

Getty Images

A horse trekking guide leads a group of tourists through the volcanic landscape in Cappadocia, Turkey, Nov. 8, 2017.

Getty Images

A man pats a horse near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 9, 2017.

Getty Images

A man feeds horses at a ranch in the Görkündere Valley near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 10, 2017.

Getty Images

Riders pass through the volcanic landscape near Göreme, Turkey, Nov. 11, 2017.

Getty Images

