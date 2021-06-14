Turkish farmers worry about crop loss, sinkholes amid drought

In Turkey’s Konya province, the heart of the country's agriculture sector, extreme drought conditions over the past two years are taking a heavy toll on farmers and the land.
Geology professor Fetullah Arik and geologist Arif Delikana inspect a large sinkhole in a field, in Karapınar, Turkey, June 03, 2021.
However, reliance on groundwater has seen underground water levels drop by more than two meters in the past five years, contributing to an increase in massive sinkholes across the province, worrying farmers as they spread closer to residential areas.
A large sinkhole consumes a road in the village of Ekmekci on June 03, 2021.
