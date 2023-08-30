Türkiye celebrates Aug. 30 Victory Day in ceremonies across country

The 101st anniversary of the Great Victory is celebrated with enthusiasm across Türkiye with ceremonies, a yacht race, official visits and a classic car convoy.
State officials chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir on Aug. 30 Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2023.
Members of the Istanbul Classical Automobile Association (IKOD) formed a convoy of 101 cars between Pendik and Kadıköy for Victory Day. The members, who formed a "victory and democracy convoy" from Pendik Beach with classical vehicles decorated with Turkish flags, also passed through Kartal and Bağdat Avenue, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2023.