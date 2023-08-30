Daily Sabah logo

Türkiye celebrates Aug. 30 Victory Day in ceremonies across country

by Daily Sabah with AA Aug 30, 2023 8:46 pm +03 +03:00

The 101st anniversary of the Great Victory is celebrated with enthusiasm across Türkiye with ceremonies, a yacht race, official visits and a classic car convoy.

State officials chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir on Aug. 30 Victory and Turkish Armed Forces Day, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2023.

AA

AA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signs the Official Anıtkabir Memorial Book.

AA

MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli (6th L) and Good Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener (4th L), Anıtkabir.

AA

Anıtkabir

AA

AA

Citizens in Ankara visited Anıtkabir on Victory Day. A visually impaired couple is seen visiting Anıtkabir together.

AA

Archival photo from 1981 on Victory Day in Ankara.

AA

Troops being checked by Mustafa Kemal Pasha before the Great Offensive.

Mustafa Kemal Pasha visited and supervised the Karaçam Front, archive, Jun 17, 1922.

AA

Cavalry participating in the maneuvers organized in Ilgın before the Great Offensive and watched by Mustafa Kemal Pasha, April 1, 1922.

AA

The start of the Victory Day Bosporus Yacht Race (Istmarin Cup) was given in front of Kuruçeşme, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2023.

AA

AA

AA

A ceremony was held at the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of Victory Day.

AA

AA

As part of the celebration programs organized for the 101st anniversary of Victory Day, the Turkish Armed Forces Harmony Band and Mehter Band gave a mini concert at the Turkish Parliament, Ankara.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

Military parade in Ankara.

AA

Military parade in Kütahya.

AA

Military parade in Ankara.

AA

Military parade in Kütahya.

AA

Members of the Istanbul Classical Automobile Association (IKOD) formed a convoy of 101 cars between Pendik and Kadıköy for Victory Day. The members, who formed a "victory and democracy convoy" from Pendik Beach with classical vehicles decorated with Turkish flags, also passed through Kartal and Bağdat Avenue, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 30, 2023.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

A military parade in Ankara.

AA

A military parade in Ankara.

AA

A military parade in Ankara.

AA

A military parade in Ankara.

AA

AA

AA

AA

A military parade in Kırklareli, western Türkiye.

AA

A military parade in Kırklareli, western Türkiye.

AA

Soldiers at Anıtkabir.

AA

