PHOTO GALLERY
Türkiye’s biggest aerospace, tech event Teknofest ends

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Sep 04, 2022 9:07 pm +03 +03:00

The 2022 edition of Türkiye’s largest aviation, space and technology festival Teknofest held in the northern Black Sea province of Samsun ended after five days.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest Black Sea kicked off at the Çarşamba Airport.

AA

This year's Teknofest festival featured technology competitions in more than 40 different categories, including semiconductors, drones, satellites, rockets, robotics and artificial intelligence.

AA

The Solo Türk and Turkish Stars aerobatic teams of the Turkish Air Forces Command performed demonstration flights in the skies of Samsun as part of the event.

AA

Teknofest Black Sea was visited by some 650,000 people in five days.

AA

AA

Selçuk Bayraktar, the head of the festival and the chief technology officer (CTO) of the Turkish drone magnate Baykar greets the crowds.

AA

Children pose for a picture in front of a CASA CN-235 aircraft at Teknofest Black Sea.

AA

AA

AA

The newly designed national unmanned combat aircraft system named Bayraktar Kızılelma ("Red Apple") was exhibited for the first time in Samsun.

AA

AA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan poses with Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar at Teknofest.

AA

The president addressed the crowd at the festival, as he hailed youth participation in the event.

"The adoption of a technology event by our youth is truly an intellectual revolution," Erdoğan told the crowd.

Erdoğan said Teknofest has turned into a "feast" as 600,000 young people from 154,000 teams from Türkiye and 107 different countries competed in 40 different branches.

AA

The Turkish Stars perform at Teknofest.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

A wheelchair specially designed to allow users to access stairs was one of the products on display at the festival.

AA

The electric vehicle "Atabeygazi V2" designed by a team from the Kastamonu province was on display at Teknofest.

AA

AA

AA

AA

