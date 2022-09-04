Türkiye’s biggest aerospace, tech event Teknofest ends

The 2022 edition of Türkiye’s largest aviation, space and technology festival Teknofest held in the northern Black Sea province of Samsun ended after five days.
Organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest Black Sea kicked off at the Çarşamba Airport.
The president addressed the crowd at the festival, as he hailed youth participation in the event.
"The adoption of a technology event by our youth is truly an intellectual revolution," Erdoğan told the crowd.
Erdoğan said Teknofest has turned into a "feast" as 600,000 young people from 154,000 teams from Türkiye and 107 different countries competed in 40 different branches.
