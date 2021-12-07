Under the sea, up on a building or a bike: Santas, Santas everywhere

We're used to seeing Santas in a mall or a Christmas village but have you dozens of them together on a ski slope? Or scaling a building? Or under water? Here are some of them
Saint Nicholas and his reindeers fly above Lake Leman at the Christmas Market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Montreux, Switzerland Dec. 6, 2021.
A fireman dressed as Santa Claus abseils down the glass façade of the University Children's Hospital. Instead of the sleigh, Santa Claus from the height rescue group of the Ulm fire brigade chooses the climbing equipment with which he abseiled down from the roof of the clinic, Ulm, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021.
Motorcyclists of the "Harley Davidson riding Santas" dressed up as Santa Clauses ride along a country road, Germersheim, Germany. On a route from Germersheim to Speyer, the Santas want to deliver 18 large jute sacks with around 2,000 gift packages to schools, daycare centers and retirement homes, among other places, and thus also draw attention to their fundraising campaign, Dec. 6, 2021.
