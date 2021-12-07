Daily Sabah logo

Under the sea, up on a building or a bike: Santas, Santas everywhere

by agencies Dec 07, 2021 1:40 pm +03 +03:00

We're used to seeing Santas in a mall or a Christmas village but have you dozens of them together on a ski slope? Or scaling a building? Or under water? Here are some of them

Saint Nicholas and his reindeers fly above Lake Leman at the Christmas Market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Montreux, Switzerland Dec. 6, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A skier dressed as the Grinch takes a selfie before taking part in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S., Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Michael Hommer, deacon in the diocese of Trier, dressed as St. Nicholas, hands over a gift bag to a truck driver at the Wonnegau service area near Worms, Germany, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Hommer dressed as St. Nicholas distributes gift bags to parked trucks at the Wonnegau service area near Worms, Germany, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man dressed as Santa Claus walks in the snow in Glenshee, Scotland, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of the fire brigade high rescue team dressed as Santa Claus abseils down the façade of the children's UKE, Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Runners take part in the annual Santa Fun Run in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. The run, which raises money for charities, returned to the town after being virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A fireman dressed as Santa Claus abseils down the glass façade of the University Children's Hospital. Instead of the sleigh, Santa Claus from the height rescue group of the Ulm fire brigade chooses the climbing equipment with which he abseiled down from the roof of the clinic, Ulm, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Participants taking part in the Liverpool Santa Dash in Liverpool in aid of Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Runners take part in the annual Santa Fun Run in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. The run, which raises money for charities, returned to the town after being virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Divers dressed as Santa Claus encounter fish after decorating an underwater Christmas tree, at the Tropicarium Aquarium in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 2, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Divers dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus swim with a sea turtle at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium to mark the countdown to Christmas and the start of the holiday season, in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People dressed as Santa Claus sing Christmas songs during the annual meeting of the rent-a-Santa Claus service in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Divers dressed as Santa Claus swim inside a fish tank at the Tropicarium Aquarium in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 2, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People dressed as Santa Claus walk over Millennium Bridge before taking part in a fun run on the South Bank in London, Britain, Dec. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Motorcyclists of the "Harley Davidson riding Santas" dressed up as Santa Clauses ride along a country road, Germersheim, Germany. On a route from Germersheim to Speyer, the Santas want to deliver 18 large jute sacks with around 2,000 gift packages to schools, daycare centers and retirement homes, among other places, and thus also draw attention to their fundraising campaign, Dec. 6, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A girl looks on at a diver dressed as Santa Claus performing during a promotional event for Christmas in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Skiers dressed as Santa Claus ride the lifts to participate in the charity Santa Sunday at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine, U.S., Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Santa Claus gestures during the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Nov. 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Motorcyclists wait for the start of "Santa Clauses on motorbikes", a parade aimed to fund Christmas packages and hot meals for children in need, in Gdansk, Poland, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Paddleboarders dressed as Santa Claus paddle down the River Liffey to bring Christmas cheer against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) gloom, in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Participants taking part in the Liverpool Santa Dash in Liverpool in aid of Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Dec. 5, 2021.

(Getty Images)

