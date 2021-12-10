Weeks of isolation: Trapped by snow in a Moroccan mountain village

For the people of the remote Moroccan village of Timahdite, nestled in North Africa's highest mountain range, heavy snowfall brings weeks, or months, of isolation.
A family crosses a road amid heavy snowfall to collect water in the Amazigh Timahdite village in the Middle Atlas, near Azrou, Morocco, Dec. 4, 2021.
Nomadic Amazigh tribes living there rely on sheep that graze the lush forests around the village, which sits at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,900 feet) in the Middle Atlas Mountains. But as winter sets in, they are gradually cut off from the world.
A shepherd crosses a road with his sheep as they graze in among the snow in the Amazigh Timahdite village in the Middle Atlas, near Azrou, Morocco, Dec. 4, 2021.
The mountains, known for their red-shaded soil, give way to what seems like an endless white. The isolation remains until the road leading to the village is reopened by local authorities’ tractors. But they are often delayed.
A woman walks home amid heavy snowfall in the Amazigh Timahdite village, surrounded by snowfall in the Middle Atlas, near Azrou, Morocco, Dec. 4, 2021.
While most of the men resume work in nearby towns, women carry the weight of village life. They chop wood from a nearby forest that is used for heating, bake Amazigh bread from flour that had been stored weeks in advance for winter.
A woman chops wood to use for cooking and heating in the Amazigh Timahdite village in the Middle Atlas, near Azrou, Morocco, Dec. 4, 2021.
In spite of her family’s best efforts, using bricks or nylon bags, water from rain and melted snow leaks into their small living room.
“It’s like this every year, there is nothing to do but pray."
A mule used for transportation is seen outside a barn in the Amazigh Timahdite village in the Middle Atlas, near Azrou, Morocco, Dec. 4, 2021.
A solar panel is perched on top of his brick home as his daughter Ihsan peeks out of the door.
“Maybe things will be better for them," he says.
Ihsan, 5, stands outside her home, which has a solar panel to provide heat and electricity, in the Amazigh Timahdite village in the Middle Atlas, near Azrou, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
