photogallery

When hunger becomes deadliest weapon in Gaza

by Daily Sabah with AA Aug 04, 2025 1:27 pm +03 +03:00

Israel’s blockade is starving Gaza’s children to death. Since Oct. 7 2023, 147 people including 88 children have died from hunger.

9-year-old Maryam Duwas suffers from severe malnutrition and is in critical condition in Gaza.

AA

5-month-old Abdulkarim Sobh survives on water alone as his mother cannot access milk or food.

AA

Israel denies it, but 1.5 year-old Muhammad al-Matouq is suffering from severe malnutrition.

AA

6-year-old Misk al-Medhun weighs only 4 kilograms (8.82 pounds) due to hunger and illness.

AA

7-month-old Hassan Felfel’s condition worsens every day due to malnutrition.

AA

58-year-old Selim Asfur’s weight dropped from 70 to 40 kilograms due to hunger.

AA

