When hunger becomes deadliest weapon in Gaza

Israel’s blockade is starving Gaza’s children to death. Since Oct. 7 2023, 147 people including 88 children have died from hunger.
9-year-old Maryam Duwas suffers from severe malnutrition and is in critical condition in Gaza.
5-month-old Abdulkarim Sobh survives on water alone as his mother cannot access milk or food.
Israel denies it, but 1.5 year-old Muhammad al-Matouq is suffering from severe malnutrition.
6-year-old Misk al-Medhun weighs only 4 kilograms (8.82 pounds) due to hunger and illness.
7-month-old Hassan Felfel’s condition worsens every day due to malnutrition.
58-year-old Selim Asfur’s weight dropped from 70 to 40 kilograms due to hunger.