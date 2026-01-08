Daily Sabah logo

Where color meets labor: Bangladesh’s traditional yarn drying

by Anadolu Agency Jan 08, 2026 6:38 pm +03 +03:00

Workers continue the dyeing and drying of yarns at a textile facility in Dhaka, highlighting a key stage in Bangladesh’s textile production that supports the livelihoods of thousands across the country.

AA

Colored using both natural and synthetic dyes, the yarns are hung on bamboo frames and left to dry in open air, relying on sunlight and wind to complete the process.

AA

AA

The method, widely used in textile-producing regions, remains central to the country’s labor-intensive manufacturing sector.

AA

Rows of red, yellow and orange yarns lined the drying areas, reflecting both the production workflow and the physical demands placed on workers.

AA

The day-long process requires continuous handling, monitoring and repositioning of the yarns to ensure even drying.

AA

Seen in many parts of Bangladesh, the traditional technique underscores how textile production remains closely tied to daily life, with labor and craftsmanship forming the backbone of one of the country’s most important industries.

AA

AA

AA

AA

AA

