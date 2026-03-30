Winners of Istanbul Photo Awards 2026 announced

The winners of the international news photography competition “Istanbul Photo Awards 2026,” organized by Anadolu Agency (AA), have been announced.

Photographer Haitham Imad won the 1st Prize in the "Photo of the Year - Single News" category with the photo "Gaza, No Hope," shot for EPA in Gaza, Palestine, in the 2026 Istanbul Photo Awards, an international contest organized by Anadolu.

Professional photographers applied to the competition in 2026 with approximately 19,000 photographs. As a result of the evaluations by the international jury, 26 photographers received awards across 10 categories.

AA