Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Winter storm hits Washington as it moves across US East Coast

by Agencies Jan 04, 2022 11:04 am +03 +03:00

A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation’s capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president’s helicopter.

People participate in a snowball fight organized by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in the snow, in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.

A member of President Joe Biden's security detail walks across the tarmac before the president deplanes Air Force One during a winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled at the city's three main airports, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map.

(AP Photo)

A quarter of the flights at New York’s three major airports were delayed or called off as well.

Rob Lucchesi cross-country skis along the National Mall, in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman poses for a photograph beneath a snow-covered statue at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall, in Washington, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People push a huge snowball as a husky runs beside in front of the Washington Monument, in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Washington Monument appears among snow-covered trees in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A couple walk along the National Mall during a snowstorm in Washington, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person walks along a path as a large United States flag waves in gusty wind during a snowstorm, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A couple walk with their child up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks past snow-covered trees during a snowstorm in Washington, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Snow falls at the White House early in the morning in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The sun sets behind snow-covered trees on the National Mall, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A jogger makes her way along the National Mall during a snowstorm in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Downed trees cover the sidewalk outside the Internal Revenue Service during a snowstorm in Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Snow-covered cable and power lines crisscross a backyard alley in a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Late afternoon sunlight hits the west face of the White House after a winter storm over the capital region, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Bikes sit idle and covered in snow at a bike share station in a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The U.S. Capitol is seen following a winter storm along the National Mall in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The Marine Corp Memorial of Iwo Jima is seen after a winter storm, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Snow falls during a winter storm over the U.S. capital region, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Birds search for food in the snow as snowfalls of 5-10 inches blanketed the Maryland suburbs of Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The sun sets over the Tidal Basin as the Jefferson Memorial is seen through snow-covered trees in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A cross-country skier is seen on the National Mall amidst heavy snow in Washington, U.S., Jan. 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.