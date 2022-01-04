Winter storm hits Washington as it moves across US East Coast

A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation’s capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president’s helicopter.
People participate in a snowball fight organized by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association, on the National Mall in the snow, in Washington, Jan. 3, 2022.
Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.
A member of President Joe Biden's security detail walks across the tarmac before the president deplanes Air Force One during a winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 3, 2022.
