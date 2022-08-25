Daily Sabah logo

World marks Ukraine's Independence Day amid war

by Reuters Aug 25, 2022 2:16 pm +03 +03:00

People gathered in cities around the world to mark the anniversary of Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule as the war in the country rages on.

People take part in a demonstration to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters via Agencja Wyborcza.pl

Ukrainians in Malta take part in a demonstration ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day and six months since the Russian invasion began, in Valletta, Malta, Aug. 23, 2022.

Reuters

Leyla, a 4-year-old Ukrainian girl, takes part in a demonstration to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

Ukrainians living in Türkiye sing the national anthem during a demonstration to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

Ukrainians living in Greece hold a Ukrainian national flag as they gather to mark Ukraine's Independence Day, in Athens, Greece, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

A protester demonstrates against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a Ukrainian Independence Day rally outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

Protesters demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a Ukrainian Independence Day rally outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, Aug. 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters

Protesters demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a Ukrainian Independence Day rally, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

Protesters demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a Ukrainian Independence Day rally, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

A woman demonstrates against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a Ukrainian Independence Day rally, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

Protesters demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, during a Ukrainian Independence Day rally, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

People stand around candles placed on the ground near Brandenburg Gate, during the "Freedom Parade" on Ukraine's Independence Day, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

People march during the "Freedom Parade" on Ukraine's Independence Day, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 24, 2022.

Reuters

