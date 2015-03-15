Four strategies to avoid fat storage

The food you consume and physical activity are two of the most important factors concerning you body's tendency for fat storage. Moreover, carbohydrates, different types of fat and proteins in food determine how much fat your body stores. Consuming necessary amounts of carbohydrates, fat and protein naturally through your daily diet takes your appetite under control by regulating your hormonal system and prevents fat storage in certain parts of your body by keeping you away from excessive food consumption. Here are four strategies that you should pay attention to to prevent your body from storing fat.



STEP ONE: The natural fat in foods or the oil we add to foods causes our body to store fat cells called adipose tissue. Some research has revealed that adipose tissue in the body boosts the body's capacity to store fats. In order to avoid this outcome, you should consume low-fat foods. Moreover, I can say that reducing the amount of oil used in meals is the first step to prevent regional adiposity. Thus, you should avoid consuming the fatty parts of red meat, butter or tail fat as well as chicken, turkey and fish skin, which increases the number of adipose tissue. You should also reduce the amount of olive oil, hazelnut oil or other vegetable oils that you use when cooking.



STEP TWO: The statement, "sugar turns into fat," is not based on a scientific study because glucose, which is produced from carbohydrates that we consume, is the main energy source for neural system tissue, red blood cells and the kidneys. Only a limited amount of carbohydrates are stored in our bodies. Approximately 400 grams to 500 grams of carbohydrates turn into glycogen storage in muscles and the liver. What is left is used physiologically for burning calories as a priority before using fats and proteins. Only a limited amount of carbohydrates are transformed into fat in the body. In order to prevent regional adiposity, you can eat integral pasta, which is produced from whole grains, whole-wheat rice, bulgur and bread while you should eat grape molasses, honey, chocolate, fresh vegetables, fruits and legumes in certain portions instead of pure sugar sources, table sugar and meals cooked with it. Also, it is important that you eat two grams of carbohydrates per each kilogram of your body weight.



STEP THREE: Proteins are the most important organic and functional components of the body. The healthy protein sources in your body have to be renewed daily for tissue regeneration. You should eat 0.82 grams of fat-free animal protein per each kilogram of your body every day. For instance, a meal containing 58 grams of protein is enough for a person who weighs 70 kilograms. Thus, you will get the necessary amount of protein by consuming an egg, any type of meat as big as four meatballs or three glasses of milk, yogurt or ayran. When you eat this amount of protein, you protect muscle tissue and prevent the generation of new fat.



STEP FOUR: Physical activity involves energy spent through any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles. Walking is the easiest physical activity. Apart from walking, cycling, swimming and dancing are also physical activities that burn fat. The more you continue jogging, the fat-burning process will be more effective as your body uses muscle glycogen for the first 30 minutes and then begins to burn fat for calories. In other words, the fat-burning process begins after 30 minutes of exercising.



TIP OF THE DAY



The most important meal of the day is breakfast. Therefore, your breakfast should be rich in vitamins, protein, calcium and antioxidants. When you eat this nutrient composition after a long period of hunger, your mood automatically gets a boost. Some studies demonstrate that a breakfast that is nutritious but low-calorie protects from diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, helps weight control and boosts concentration as well as memory performance. However, please do not forget that you should have breakfast within three hours of waking up since it is crucial to maintaining metabolic functions during the day. Studies indicate that the ideal hours for breakfast for fat burning are between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. In order to activate fat burning, a breakfast should be 400 calories or 500 calories. Breakfast should be fresh fruits, whole wheat and healthy protein sources. A breakfast with fat-free milk, oat bran, cinnamon and fresh fruits is a fine example of a fat-burning breakfast.