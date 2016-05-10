Effective natural remedies for common ailments

From migraines to cold sores, we all suffer unpleasant ailments now and again. Although the onset of some illnesses can be easily prevented, there are those we cannot avoid. But not to worry, because there are natural and herbal remedies available to help shorten the duration of the ailment and get you feeling better. Natural and herbal remedies have become increasingly popular as the expense and hassle of conventional medicine continues to rise. Beat illnesses with some tips and natural remedies including herbs, supplements and nutrition to avoid and recover from common ailments. We recommend to check with your healthcare practitioner before considering any of the recommendations given below.



Acne

- Zinc. Regulates oil secreting cells of the skin and repairs and heals the skin, while regulating the hormones that cause acne. A daily dose of 30-50mg is required.

- Eliminate sugar, starches and dairy, especially pasteurized milk. Incorporate fish, flaxseed oil, green tea, juices made from dark-leafy greens, celery, berries.

- Adopt a low glycemic index diet and supplement with probiotics because as the saying goes, the health of your skin is a direct reflection of the health of your gut.

- Topical treatments include vitamin A, C and tea tree oil. As for herbal remedies, red clover, burdock, Echinacea and dandelion root may be indicated.



Bloating / Flatulence



- Probiotics. These are beneficial bacteria that live in the digestive tract. They help digest food further by preventing fermentation and gas build-up.



SB, short for Saccharomyces boulardii, strengthens the digestive tract and prevents the growth of harmful pathogens that release gas.



- Abstain from drinking fluids just before, during and after meals as well as eating on the go. Chew your food thoroughly, minimum 20 times. This will further take the load off your digestive system. Simple, yet both very effective.



- Eliminate beans, lentils, dairy products, onions, garlic, scallions, leeks, turnips, radishes, sweet potatoes, potatoes, cashews, Jerusalem artichokes, apples, pears, watermelons oats, wheat, sugar and yeast in breads. Cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and brussels sprout.



- Digestive enzymes such as amylase, protease, tilactase, lipase can be taken before meals to assist digestion. Herbal teas such as peppermint, fennel, caraway, ginger and dill will assist too.



Cold / Flu

- Plenty of rest!

- Bone broth is nutrient and mineral dense, therefore excellent for speeding up the healing process and recuperation from illness.

- At the very initial sign of a cold/flu, dose up on andrographis, olive leaf extract and zinc. Supplementing with these will help boost immunity. As preventatives, consider vitamin D, astragalus, sambucus otherwise known as elderberry, garlic, turmeric and once again probiotics. As far as herbal teas go, yarrow, peppermint, ginger and linden are your best choices.



Insomnia



- Lavender. Improves sleep and reduces emotional stress. Can be drank as a herbal tea or the oil can be applied behind the ears.

- Magnesium 600mg last thing at night for muscle and nerve relaxation.

- Other natural remedies include Jamaica dogwood, California poppy, kava, withania, chamomile, lemonbalm, tryptophan, L-theanine et cetera.

- Eliminate caffeine, late night eating, late night extraneous exercise, bright light and consuming B vitamins.



Cold sore



- Lysine. At the initial stage, take 3,000-4,000mg daily and 500mg for maintenance.

- Avoid foods rich in the amino acid arginine, which can stimulate the cold sore virus. These include, wheat, beer, nuts and seeds, chocolate, beans and pulses. Instead, increase those high in lysine, fish, turkey, chicken and plenty of vegetables.

- Avoid stress, sun exposure, tea, coffee and artificial sweeteners, i.e. Aspartame.

- Other remedies include topical garlic and or propolis tincture, Vitamin C 2,000mg three times daily, zinc 50 mg daily, olive leaf and lactoferrin in supplement form. Consider, melissa (lemonbalm) and Echinacea as they possess anti-viral activities.



Constipation



- Magnesium. Works as a bowel relaxant as well as attracting water to the colon to soften the stool. Take 300mg-600mg daily.

- Probiotics re-populate beneficial bacteria to restore regularity.

- Prune juice on an empty stomach last thing at night or 1 tablespoon cold-pressed unrefined coconut oil two times daily.

- Incorporate one of the following slowly into your diet: Chia seeds, Flax meal, or psyllium husks as they are high in fiber. Aloe vera juice, apple cider vinegar, legumes and rhubarb.

- Avoid processed foods high in refined carbohydrates, sugars, fats and those lacking fiber. High protein diets can slow down the digestive system. Avoid excessive dairy as this too can burden the digestive

system.

- Consuming 2-3 liters of water daily in corporation with moderate exercise will get things moving.



Headaches/Migraines



- Hydration. Keep well hydrated by consuming coconut water which is rich in naturally occurring minerals such as sodium and potassium.

- Magnesium and CoQ10. Magnesium is a muscle and blood vessel relaxant. Deficiencies will cause constrictions and spasms leading to pain. Daily dose of 800mg-1000mg is required. As for CoQ10, a dosage of 150mg-300mg daily is needed to reduce the frequency of attacks.

- Peppermint and lavender essential oils. These can be rubbed into the temples or behind the neck. The quicker it is applied the better the results.

- Avoid gluten, soy, caffeine, alcohol, chocolate, aged cheese and food additives. Other triggers to look out for include, loud noise, change of weather, poor eyesight, stress and tension, low blood sugar, lack of sleep, hormonal disturbances, household mold et cetera.

- Other remedies include feverfew, ginger, fresh air, proper room ventilation, sufficient sleep.



Heartburn / Acid reflux



- Apple cider vinegar is by far the most popular remedy and one which will not hurt the hip pocket. Try, 1 tablespoon diluted in half a glass of lukewarm water before meals or during an attack. Raw, unprocessed honey may be added.

- Reduce intake of dietary culprits such as coffee, citrus fruits/vegetables, fried foods, spices, alcohol, onions, peppermint/spearmint and even chocolate. Rather, consume, sauerkraut, mineral water et cetera.

- Slippery elm, probiotics, aloe vera juice, berberine and HCL in tablet/capsule form may be supplemented to provide further relief.



Minor burns



- Cold running water for 10-15 minutes.

- Aloe Vera (fresh if possible) applied two to three times daily.

- To speed-up healing and reduce scarring of the skin consider zinc, silica, collagen and vitamin A, C, E internally.