Irony at its best: Work begins on app to stop tech addiction

Technology addiction is one of the biggest problems in modern life and it is's a growing trend, especially among the youth.

Turkish entrepreneurs rolled up their sleeves to help tech addicts after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drew attention to the danger.

Speaking to a Turkish daily, a volunteer worker for a new app to cut down the time that people spend on the internet and technological devices heralded that the new app named "E-diyet" (E-diet), which will be ready in a few months.

The app is being developed through the questions that people ask themselves the most, "What are the alternatives to the technology?" "What is the limit of technology?" and "How much is too much?"

E-diyet is to analyze the level of addiction through the time span that people spend on mobile phones, tablet computers and personal computers.

By analyzing the average time that a person spends on their personal devices and on the internet, the application will offer various alternatives and restrictions to the app's user.

It seems that technology addiction - the illness of our age - will be solved by technology itself.