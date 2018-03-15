Stressed much? Control your nerves with healthy snacks

It is scientifically proven that some foods we eat make us feel happy, releasing various hormones in the body. Many studies worldwide show that work stress is related to the level of employee happiness. If their stress is so intense, employees are unhappy. Stress at work is useful to some extent, but excessive stress disrupts business relations, distracts, reduces work efficiency and leads to failure. One of the easiest ways to reduce stress as well as business is to eat healthy food.

Fruit and oats keep you spry

At first glance, you might be asking why oats. But oats, which are a source of vitamin B can both enable you to make practical and diverse meals by mixing them with other ingredients and help balance stress, using the power of vitamin B.

Avocados are also an important source of fatty acids, which affect the central nervous system positively and balance hormone levels. The potassium in this fruit - technically a berry - reduces blood pressure and regulates mood. The vitamin C from citruses like grapefruits and oranges helps lower stress, as well.

Almonds and dried apricots

Almond contains many elements and compounds necessary for the development and health of the brain. Thanks to the vitamins B2 and E it contains, it also plays a major role in reducing stress. Another alternative is dried apricots. With the vitamin B and magnesium they contain, dried apricots prevent stress and relax the brain and nervous system.

Easy to prepare light lunch

Fish is one of the leading foods that reduce stress. It is scientifically proven that people who regularly eat fish feel healthier, more active and more energetic. For those who do not have the opportunity to eat fish during busy working hours, tuna is a savior. You can reduce stress by eating tuna, which is rich in magnesium, potassium and vitamin B.

Relax with chamomile tea

When you feel excessively nervous, drinking a cup of chamomile tea will help you relax. At the same time, the antidepressant effect of chamomile is relieving.

Chocolate and happiness

Another snack that reduces stress is chocolate. The substance called phenylethylamine in cocoa stimulates endorphin secretion and makes us feel happier. To stimulate endorphin secretion, the cocoa content must be high in the chocolate. Bitter chocolate with high cocoa content is healthiest chocolate choice. And as always, do not overindulge.