Scientists discover 'biggest' human organ interstitium hiding in plain sight

Researchers at the New York University have reportedly discovered a brand new organ called the interstitium, which may be the largest organ in the human body, and may provide new insights about cancer treatment, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The newly discovered organ, which had been hiding in plain sight, is an interconnected system of fluid-filled spaces throughout the body, held in place by strands of collagen and elastin.

A co-author of the study Dr. Neil Theise told LiveScience.com that that interstitium acts as a "highway" for the body's internal water supply.





Scientists noted that the newly discovered organ could be considered the human body's largest organ as it exists within the connective tissue, beneath the skin and surrounds several other organs.

In a news release, they also noted that the organ acts as a sort of "shock absorber" that protects the body's tissues from tearing, "as organs, muscles, and vessels squeeze, pump, and pulse as part of daily function."

The study also noted that the discovery of interstitium may allow scientists to explain the process in which cancer cells are able to spread through the body.