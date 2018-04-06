Obese woman to lose over 250 kg, changing her life

İpek Balaban, 38, started to gain weight 10 years ago and reached 320 kilograms (704 Ib.): However, she will get rid of the extra weight, which turned her life into a nightmare, confining her to her bed, with bariatric surgery.

Living in the Hendek district of Sakarya province, Balaban is married with three children. Her life started to change because of the weight that she quickly put on, bringing much negativity, such as health problems and her husband quitting his job to look after her.Balaban, who is the most obese female patient in Turkey, spent the last five years confined to bed, weary of life after gaining 250 kilos in 16 years.

Needing the help of her husband even in this process, she struggled with pressure sores on various parts of her body and infections.

Balaban tried dieting, but she couldn't manage. However, Biruni University Hospital answered her prayers. She was taken from her 15-square-meter room by eight staff members, including medical officials, to get rid of the weight.

Balaban is expected to get healthy again with bariatric surgery, losing 150 kilos the first year and nearly 250 kilos in total.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), she said that she weighed 80 kilograms (176 Ib.) when she was healthy and started to weigh more than 300 kilos (661 Ib.) in 10 years.

She previously consulted a doctor, but couldn't sustain the treatment. Balaban said: "When I recognized I was putting on weight, I tried to diet. However, I couldn't. I ate everything and couldn't end my obsession. I ate foods such as pasta or rice. Pastries, pies and böreks were indispensable. I ate four or five times a day. I could finish an entire loaf of bread in one meal. My brain always wanted to eat something."

She spent every day in bed, and her husband was very helpful. She said: "I decided I could endure anything to be healthy again. I won't eat anymore so I can go out and play with my grandchildren. I want to lose weight because of them. The thing that I miss most is spending time with them. My mother lives next-door, but I couldn't even visit her. I want to visit my neighbors. I want to wander with my husband."

Over the course of two years, Balaban is supposed to lose about 260 kilos and try to achieve her normal weight of 60 kilos.