Vitamin A deficiency can trigger hair loss, experts say

Experts say that a lack of vitamin A may cause hair loss, one of the common problems of our age.

Hair thinning and shedding is very common in both men and women, and can start very early for some. The reasons behind this problem have been proven to be diverse; anything from too much stress to irregular eating habits and the environment could contribute to it, and now experts are warning that vitamin A deficiency may be one of the most important factors triggering hair loss.

Saying that vitamin deficiencies hurt the human body and can result in several issues, one of which is unwanted hair loss, Turkish dermatologist Fulya Tezel said: "These kind of problems mostly occur in pregnancy or when dieting. To prevent dietary protein deficiency in such cases, you must consume plenty of meat, fish, eggs and dairy products, therefore aiding the nourishment and rejuvenation of your hair."

Speaking about treatments, Tezel said: "Hair mesotherapy is one of the most common and recommended ways of dealing with hair loss. Hair mesotherapy is an operation that injects vitamins into the hair roots. Since the vitamins and minerals are directly injected under the skin with this operation, it is more effective than topical products."

The non-invasive procedure can be done once or twice week depending on how vitamin-deprived the hair is and it's suitable for use on men, women and even children, the dermatologist said, adding that it can prevent baldness and help grow back lost hair.

"Genetic factors and predisposition can also be the culprit behind hair loss," Tezel added, stressing that mesotherapy can also be effective in such cases.