Benefits of pomegranates as countless as their arils

Just like the tiny arils (seed pods) in them, pomegranates themselves have dozens of benefits. Particularly with the anthocyanin component which gives it the red color, pomegranates strengthen the immune system and prevent many diseases from influenza to cancer. Nutrition and Diet Expert Hazal Çatırtan Çobanoğlu stated that consuming half of a large pomegranate rather than squeezing its juice is more beneficial. However, it should not be forgotten that it reacts with many medicines, especially chemotherapy ones. Therefore, you should consult a doctor about its effects with certain medicines before you consume it. As it is pomegranate season, Çobanoğlu explains nine benefits of this fruit and some important warnings and recommendations.

Rich in antioxidants

The punicalagin and punicic acids in pomegranates make this fruit rich in antioxidants. Research shows that the antioxidants in pomegranates and pomegranate juice are three times more than green tea. These antioxidants help prevent damage caused by stress, bad nutrition and the negative conditions around us.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Chronic inflammation leads the way for many diseases from cardiovascular diseases to Alzheimer's, from cancer to Type 2 diabetes. The pomegranate is highly anti-inflammatory due to its antioxidant features. Regular pomegranate consumption is a good option to reduce inflammation in our bodies.

Protection against cancer

Antioxidants in the pomegranate can slow or stop the formation of cancer cells. There is some research that suggests it helps in the prevention of breast, colon and prostate cancer.

Helpful in decreasing blood pressure

Thanks to the polyphenols in them, pomegranate and pomegranate juice can regulate enzyme activities, provide expansion in the veins and a decrease in blood pressure. It affects the cholesterol levels and this has a protective effect on the veins and heart.

Memory-friendly

Çobanoğlu said, "In a study conducted at the University of California, people who consume pomegranate or pomegranate juice regularly for four weeks were better in verbal-visual memory tasks and more successful in memory-related tests."

Anti-aging

Thanks to the antioxidants and component called urolithin-A in pomegranate, our body can protect muscles much easily against damage. Tissue damage is minimized. This delays the aging of both the body and the skin.

Positive effect on reproductive system

It is believed that the pomegranate has a protective effect on eggs and embryos due to its positive effects against oxidative stress. It also helps increase sperm density and mobility in men.

Effective on weight control

Pomegranate is a fruit that satisfies both the eye and stomach. Half a bowl of pomegranate is only 72 calories. Besides, it contains 3.5 grams of dietary fiber. These dietary fibers provide both toughness and protect our intestinal health.

Energy source for exercise

Pomegranate is a fruit that provides natural nitrate intake in the diet. It has been seen that nitrates can decrease blood pressure and increase physical performance by boosting the efficiency of mitochondria which provide energy production.