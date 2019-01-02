Baby it's cold outside, but good for the skin

Even though the winter cold makes us shiver every minute we spend outside, it may actually be good for the skin – as long as it's not exposed for too long.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), professor Bülent Şekerel said that being outside in the cold, not more than 30 minutes, is good for health as well as our skin.

"The cold weather firms the bores and decreases fluid retention in the body. If you stay in cold weather, the body starts to release serotonin which is also known as 'happiness hormone' and you start to feel better," Şekerel said.

Although cold weather can bring on flu and other respiratory illnesses, it prevents many bacteria from multiplying, thus hindering the spread of epidemics.

Şekerel added that cold weather also increases metabolic functions and make it easier for the body to burn fat. "It is good for the joints and headaches as well," he said.