Relax and purify while warming up with organic tea recipes

As the weather gets colder, fatigue can become a real issue, putting us under its spell and inhibiting us mentally, emotionally and physically.

With less daylight, the intensity of work and stress of life add to the fatigue, making many illnesses worse and daily discomfort more acute. However, the cure is simple: a glass of herbal tea.

While boosting the digestive system and facilitating emotional-mental purification, these teas make drinkers resistant to infections with their positive effects on the digestive, immune and nervous systems.

5 Teas for balance, purification and feeling good

Warm lemon water

Although lemon is quite acidic, it is a miraculous detox nutrient that leads to cleansing when ingested. A dose of lemon juice in the morning cleans the digestive system and kidneys, almost like giving them a good wash, without being absorbed by the intestines. This juice, which initiates digestive movement, simultaneously increases the absorption power in the intestines, called peristalsis, creates intestinal contractions and thus helps keep you regular.

Recipe: Every morning, fill two-thirds of a large glass with room-temperature water and the rest of it with boiling water. Squeeze half of a lemon into it and add a teaspoon of honey. Adding this mixture to your morning routine will not only be refreshing but also give you more energy and help balance your system.

Ayurvedic detox tea

This tea, consisting of a nice mixture, helps with detoxing and is an effective daily routine that balances your body's system and promotes healing. It is prepared with coriander, cumin and fennel seeds and consumed hot. This tea is great for your digestive system and reduces inflammation. It is also known to relieve heartburn and acid reflux.

Sipping hot water

One of the most unusual suggestions is undoubtedly sipping hot water. Sipping hot water, which cleans out blockages, toxins and various other impurities in the digestive tract, stimulates digestion and makes it work smoother, provides better absorption of nutrients in the intestine, supports and accelerates weight loss, relaxes the central nervous system and supports digestion. Simply drink a glass of hot water, not so hot that it will burn your mouth, several times a day.

Ginger tea

Drinking one or two cups of this tea helps raise your body temperature and creates a sort of shield against bacteria, strengthening your immune system, especially in cool weather.

Put 1-1.5 liters of clean drinking water into a pot. Add a medium-size piece of peeled, thinly-chopped fresh ginger to it. Then add four to five pieces of cardamom, six or seven cloves and two cinnamon sticks. Let the water boil for 20 minutes on low. Your tea will be an amber color. You can drink it as soon as it cools enough to consume comfortably without burning your mouth. You can store this tea in your refrigerator for 5-6 days. You must always reheat it before drinking.

Emotional Detox Tea

This tea mixture is known for balancing hydration, which greatly affects our emotions. The plant combination in the mixture simultaneously calms your mind, emotions and nervous system.Doing yoga and meditation, walking in nature or applying an emotional detox with this tea will help open your soul and heart to the peace they need.

Create a mixture of 30 percent hibiscus, 25 percent licorice root, 15 percent fresh mint, one or two ocimum leaves, a couple of fresh, peeled slices of ginger, three or four urtica leaves, a few black peppercorns, a few pieces of cardamom, one cinnamon stick and three or four cloves. Add this mixture to 500 milliliters of water and boil for five to 10 minutes.

After you pour, you can add a slice of peeled lemon.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should get their doctor's approval before drinking this tea.