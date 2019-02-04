Want to feel happier? Try including these foods in your diet

The number of people who complain about being unhappy is increasing, especially in metropolises. These days, when there is less sunlight and the weather is cold and gloomy, many people are unhappier and listless. Nutrition and dietary expert Ayça Güleryüz said some foods, especially red berries, can make people feel better. Güleryüz offered a detailed list of foods that are known to boost moods, along with some warnings and useful advice.

Bananas

Bananas contain the amino acid tryptophan, which aids the production of serotonin, helping to regulate your mood. Bananas are also a good source of potassium and folate, or vitamin B. Research has shown having low vitamin B levels is related to depression, meaning bananas could be considered mood boosters. However, be careful when consuming this fruit. Because of its high rate of glycemic load, eating too many can increase your blood pressure, and only controlled portions should be eaten if you have diabetes. One portion equals one small banana.

Berries





Red berries such as strawberries, mulberries and blackberries have chemical similarities to prescribed mood stabilizing medicines. In addition, the flavonoid anthocyanins in these fruits reduce the inflammation associated with increased depression rates. Portion control can be difficult, since they are so small, so keep in mind that a tea glass full equals one serving.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a good source of antioxidants. It also decreases cortisol levels, also known as stress hormones. While it stops your sugar cravings faster when compared to other sweets, it also makes you happy. However, do not forget that the calories will be high if you prefer chocolate with high cocoa. Consuming one small square is enough to benefit from this sweet treat.

Eggs





Eggs are full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, vitamin B and iodide, which help fix your mood. They also make you feel fuller and more energetic for longer. One egg can both help boost happiness and aids in weight loss. The way you cook eggs is also important to take advantage of the vitamins. If you boil them, make sure they don't have gray ring around the yoke.

Salmon

Salmon is full of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lift your spirits and fight depression. A versatile fish, salmon can be cooked in the oven or on the grill without frying, making it a healthy choice. Eat the fish three days a week will meet your recommended omega-3 requirement.

Turmeric

This yellow spice, known for its use in East Asian cuisine, includes curcumin, which is known to boost moods and fight depression. The use of 1 teaspoon of it every day helps establish a very high connection with both happiness and health. This spice especially compliments winter vegetables, such as cauliflower, leeks or cabbage; moreover, you can use it on eggs or salads and eat it as a snack with some yogurt.

Spinach

Spinach contains folic acid, which decreases depression and reduces fatigue. Take care not to keep spinach on the stove for too long while cooking. Do not open the lid too often during cooking either because spinach loses a lot of vitamins and minerals when it comes into contact with heat. You can benefit from the vitamins more efficiently by adding raw spinach to your salads.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best food sources for tryptophan. Tryptophan has a calming effect; it both relaxes and promotes happiness, helping serotonin secretion. If you prefer it as a snack, keep your portion in check. A handful equals one portion of these high-calorie, oily seeds.

Haricot beans

Nutrition and Dietetics Expert Güleryüz said, "According to research conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, low magnesium levels are connected to lower energy. In particular, consuming haricot beans at least two days a week can increase your energy and help you to lose weight by making you feel full longer thanks to their rich fiber content."

Kefir

Kefir is rich in probiotic bacteria, which is important for intestinal health. Thanks to the enzymes it contains, it promotes healthy intestinal function. Those who have gas problems with normal dairy prefer kefir, which has a low lactose ratio as it is a fermented dairy product. Happy intestines mean happy individuals. Furthermore, kefir contains vitamin B12 and vitamin D. It can be beneficial for fighting off depression because it can meet 25 percent of your daily vitamin D requirement. Add at least one glass of kefir to your daily diet to take advantage of its benefits.