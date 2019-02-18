Depression speeds aging of brain, new study claims

Doctors always say that depression not only damages your mental health but also your physical well-being. It turns out that depression not only causes physical diseases such as headaches, muscle pains, and sleep problems but also speeds up the aging of the brain.

New research conducted by Yale University in the U.S. shows depression can physically change a person's brain, hastening an aging effect that might leave them more susceptible to illnesses associated with old age. It is also discovered that depression paves the way to Alzheimer's as well.

Yale University scientists used a new technique to scan the brains of living people - and discovered that patients with depression had a lower density of synapses than healthy people the same age.

"The lower the density, the more severe the depression symptoms, particularly problems with attention and loss of interest in previously pleasurable activities," said Irina Esterlis from the research team.

Although the research is still in its early stages, this discovery might lead to new findings in the future. Currently, the research team is planning to expand the research on much wider age groups.

There are a number of causes for depression but experts underline that there are numerous ways to beat depression including adapting your diet accordingly. It is said that protein-based diets help patients prone to getting depressed. Turkey, walnuts, fish and dairy are the best diet ingredients experts advise depression patients to consume.