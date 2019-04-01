Don't let spring fatigue get the best of you

Our body and metabolism adapt to the winter by slowing down all systems but once the weather begins to get warmer, it takes time for our body to readapt. For many people, this can cause different health problems - including insomnia, stress and fatigue negatively affecting their personal and business life. However, there are certain things we can do to beat spring fatigue, according to Dr. Aslı Çurgunlu.

What are the symptoms of spring fatigue?

People experience more drowsiness, boredom and fatigue in spring, especially after the cold winter months. This situation may cause us to get bored even in routine jobs. Spring fatigue usually shows its first effects during the midseason. If this long-lasting depressive condition continues, it is necessary to get expert help.

Midseason can affect people's hormones. If a person has a stressful life, works in a difficult job and is unhappy in their private life, the chance of experiencing mood changes in spring increases.

Compared to metropolises this condition is rarer in rural areas. Nutrition and the food that we consume may also negatively affect the situation.

During such periods, taking up new projects such as a hobby or a sport can help people cope with the situation better.

How to cope with spring fatigue

Preparation should start before spring not when it has already arrived. It is important to prepare our body for the future in all senses.

Food and nutrition can help maintain balance. We should maintain a balanced diet rich in protein, vitamins and minerals.

As the working hours of many people are subject to some specific standards, we should use our spare time properly resting and sleeping.

Water is one of the substances that the body needs most. Therefore, we need to pay attention to water consumption. The metabolism slows down in a dehydrated body.

One of the most important precautions that we can take against spring fatigue is sports. Doing regular exercises can speed up the metabolism faster. We can prefer simple exercises, walking, running, swimming and cycling during this period. But we should not overdo it.