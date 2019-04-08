Diet Fest brings wellness, health ideas to Istanbul

Turkey's biggest wellness festival, Diet Fest gets ready to host over 8,000 visitors on Apr. 13-14 in Küçükçiftlik Park. During the festival, dozens of conversations, sports activities and workshops will be organized. Besides, Turkish singers Ece Seçkin and Berkay will take the stage at the park.

Diet Fest, which hosted many visitors last year as one of the biggest health festivals in the country, will handle all aspects of the subjects of diet and healthy nutrition. It aims to offer a pleasant weekend to participants and features conversations with famous dietitians, sports activities, healthy food recipes, tastings, competitions and DJ performances. There will be participants of all ages at the festival.

Healthy tastes

According to a statement from the festival organizers, questions about healthy nutrition and diet will be answered first by famous dietitians, while healthy recipes that can be prepared easily in daily life will be presented to visitors by healthy lifestyle experts. İçim Kefir, the main sponsor of the festival, will share its healthy and delicious recipes with a smoothie workshop in preparation for summer. Children up to age 12 will be able to participate in the festival program, which includes children's healthy nutrition activities, free of charge.

Explaining that they will have the opportunity to teach many of the main issues about health

y lifestyles and nutrition to people through Diet Fest, İçim Marketing Manager Sevinç Baklacı said, "Kefir [fermented cow's milk] is believed to be the secret of long and healthy life of the people living in the Caucasus. We aim to raise awareness among consumers about the fact that kefir should be a part of healthy living and daily consumption habits. We will convey the contribution of our kefir product to a healthy and good life in our booths and workshops. These platforms can inform our consumers in detail about the benefits of probiotics will open the doors of a healthy and good life. Participants will taste various kinds of kefir, which is a drink with probiotics and contains different bacteria, throughout the festival. Furthermore, the importance of protein for athletes will be discussed in a conversation and sports nutrition recommendations will also be presented."