Strong family bonds good for heart, says Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Turkish-American cardiac surgeon and talk show host, told Anadolu Agency (AA) how to maintain a healthy heart and how to avoid related health issues.

Close family bonds help reduce stress levels and are good for a healthy heart, the famous physician said. Oz also emphasized that keeping in touch, especially with family members, could protect against threatening stress levels.

"When the stress level is high, its effects on the heart are immense. In fact, coronary failure might emerge if too much sadness is the case," he said. "Strong family ties are of huge importance. Not only do they provide defense against stress but also give us a purpose in life. If we have a purpose, then our heartbeats will also have a purpose," he said.

Oz listed diabetes, high levels of cholesterol and high blood pressure as the main factors of health problems.

"We gain weight when we consume sugar. Weight gain does a lot of harm, but its true effect is on the liver," he said, stressing that sugar collected in the liver could transform into fat over time and threaten one's health in the long run.

Oz said diet also plays a significant role in heart health. "Mediterranean cuisine is incredibly healthy. Why? Because it has fresh vegetables and fruit. Olive oil, which emerged from Turkey, is of high quality," he added.

Oz said new generation food was frightening in his eyes because it includes more salt or sugar to increase consumption. "Well, you might find these [foods] delicious, however, they are not healthy," he said.

Oz pointed out that whole wheat bread, fruits, vegetables, nuts and olive oil were all good for a healthy heart. He suggested people should refrain from consuming processed food, too much meat - especially fried dishes sugary beverages and soft drinks.

"You don't even get the taste of your soft drink when there is sugar in it. It also has a huge effect on the liver," he said.

According to Oz, exercise is also another important activity that combats coronary trouble.

"Walking is the most important sport in the world. You can do it every day, whether you are old or young," he said. "In addition, weight lifting 30 minutes per week could be effective. Even our own body weight is enough," he added.