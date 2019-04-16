Can't lose weight? Emotional hunger may be the culprit

Summer is coming and 7 out of 10 people you come across are on a diet. However, if you really want to lose weight or maintain your current weight, one has to choose the right diet and be more aware of the reasons they cannot lose weight.

According to dietician Maria Tanoğlu, the reason for not being able to lose weight or maintain weight may be related to "emotional hunger."

"There are two types of hunger: One is physical and the other is emotional. Physical hunger is the body's need for energy. On the other hand, emotional hunger is in the brain," said Tanoğlu

Emotions such as stress, sadness, anger and loneliness affect our hormones which makes us feel the need to eat. Tanoğlu said that if you feel hungry when your stomach is full, you might be experiencing emotional hunger.

If you eat a full plate and still want to eat, it is time to stop yourself and wait for at least 20 minutes. "Let the brain receive the signal that your stomach is full. If you are still feeling hungry after 20 minutes, drink a glass of water and go away from the table for just five minutes. You will understand that the hunger you feel is just emotional hunger," Tanoğlu said.

For those who are looking for ways to lose weight, Tanoğlu also has a few tricks in her bag. She said that the key is to increase the metabolism rate. "Drinking water is important. For instance, a person who weighs 70 kilograms should drink at least 2.1 liters of water every day." Tanoğlu also advised taking a 30-minute walk every day and making homemade mixtures to accelerate your metabolic rate.

"Add a little ginger and cinnamon in a bowl of yogurt and eat it as a snack. After eating this if you drink a few glasses of water, it will definitely increase your metabolism rate," Tanoğlu said.