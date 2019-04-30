Fight fatigue by changing your diet

The weather has got warmer and we feel spring is finally here, but the long-awaited spring weather also causes fatigue, a state of sluggishness and a lack of energy.

Although the coming of spring arouses happy feelings and a sense of reawakening for most, we also hear people complaining about being very tired. What is important is that the necessary precautions are taken to make sure feelings of tiredness do not become chronic. You can overcome this with a simple adjustment to your diet and a little bit of physical activity!

Dietician Meltem Gök advised that eggs are an excellent source of protein and should always be a part of your breakfast. "An egg that is eaten at breakfast gives you energy. Also bananas, another energy source, can be a perfect start to your day as it balances your sugar need in the morning. Rich in vitamin B, fiber, potassium and carbohydrates, bananas combat both mental and physical tiredness. A breakfast featuring oatmeal is also a great way to start the day," Gök added.

Another key ingredient to your diet to beat spring fatigue is yogurt. According to Gök, yogurt is a perfect sidekick for every meal. During seasonal transitions, the body loses a lot of water. "The feeling of tiredness is the first indicator that the body is dehydrated," said Gök. "Even if you are not involved in any physical activity during the day, whenever you sweat, water goes out of your body. Therefore, make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water throughout the day."