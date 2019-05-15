Nutrition advises for healthy bone structure in children

We all know some foods help our body grow better during childhood and adolescence. Although certain body features are directly related to genetics, scientists have discovered good nutrition gives a little boost to children's height.

Dietician Aslıhan Küçük said height is closely related to bone structure, which means if you take good care of children's bones, they are likely be taller. "Bones are in need of certain minerals to develop properly, and the most important of these are calcium and phosphorus," Küçük said. According to Küçük, people need more calcium and phosphorus between the ages of 11 and 24. Also, another must-have for good bone structure is vitamin D, according to Küçük.

"Proteins, vitamins A, C and D, calcium, phosphorus and zinc are keys for healthy bone structure, especially during childhood and adolescence. These help children grow as they should, but if a child lacks these minerals and vitamins, it is likely that they will not grow as tall as they should," Küçük added.

But what should children eat or drink if they want to be taller?

The first thing is milk. Drinking two glasses of milk every day helps children grow healthy bones, which indirectly helps make them taller. A glass of milk before bed helps the body release growth hormones. Küçük said other dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt, are also important for bone structure.

Dried fruit, soybeans and sesame seeds are also rich in calcium. However, you should be careful. Consuming too much dried fruit might lead to weight problems in the future, so it is better to eat it in moderation.