Bowel cancer more common in young adults

A study conducted in a number of European countries revealed that the rate of bowel cancer in young adults tripled in 26 years. According to BBC, Dutch scientists determined that individuals in their 20s have the highest rate of cancer between 1990 and 2016 in a study that they conducted through 143 million people in 20 European countries.In line with this study, it was found that the rate of bowel cancer tripled in 26 years.

The rate of having bowel cancer in 100,000 people increased from 0.8 to 2.3 in 26 years. The researchers noted that if these rates continue, cancer screening programs should be reviewed.

Explaining that bowel cancer cases in people aged between 20 and 29 increased seriously, they reported that malnutrition and obesity may be important factors in bowel cancer. Experts warned doctors to be careful against cancer symptoms in young people.

Bowel cancer screening is performed on people over 50 in most European countries because the disease is usually seen in this age range. As a result, the rate of bowel cancer in individuals over 50 decreased in these countries. However, this rate has increased particularly in individuals under the age of 50.

In some countries like the U.S., bowel cancer screening is now being recommended at the age of 45.