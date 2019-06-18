Get ready for a weekend of sports and fun

Istanbulites are getting ready for Sweat Fest 2019, to be organized for the second time, on June 29 and 30 at Küçükçiftlik Park.

Aiming to be Turkey's most diverse and comprehensive sports festival, Sweat Fest will offer different activities and workshops for those who need the motivation to start doing sports.

Festivalgoers will have a chance to participate in group sessions for fitness, crossfit, dance, boxing, triathlons and much more. More than 17 yoga instructors will lead the group yoga sessions, while there will be a beach volleyball court right in the heart of the city.

Football lovers will enjoy "cage football," where they can show off their talent with the ball. Also, Sweat Fest will feature a lounge area for e-sports. To spend your Saturday filled with sports and healthy living this weekend, Sweat Fest invites you to Küçükçiftlik Park. The tickets for the event are TL 50 for a single day and TL 80 for two days. Festival tickets are on sale online on biletix.com.