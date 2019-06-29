Turkey’s hair transplant industry surpasses over $1 billion in 2018

Turkey's hair transplant industry has surpassed over $1 billion last year, an official from the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) said Saturday, as the country continues to lead the sector with its top-class treatment at affordable prices.

DEİK Health Commission official Servet Terziler told Anadolu Agency that hair transplant services in Turkey -a country that is among the world's top five countries in health tourism- offers high standards with lesser costs compared to Europe, as he reminded that hair transplant services is one of the world's most expensive and most difficult jobs.

Terziler said that the process in Turkey costs between 2,000 and 2,500 euros ($2,274 and $2,842).

Turkey has been a top destination for people from Middle Eastern countries looking to get hair transplants, an important component of the country's health care tourism for some time now, while Terziler noted that especially in the last three months those coming from the European countries were three to four times more than those coming from the Middle East.

Terziler added that especially those from Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., and France began flocking to Turkey for cosmetic surgery and hair transplantation.

Saying that the world's medical tourism is worth over $200 billion Terziler noted that the volume of health tourism in Turkey is $2.5 billion.