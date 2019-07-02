Exercise increases longevity in seniors with health problems

People tend to stay at home and avoid any type of exercise when they get older, especially if they have health problems. But a recent study by the University of Cambridge discovered that physically active middle-aged and older adults live longer, even if they were inactive when they were younger.

The study observed a total of 14,600 men and women between the ages of 40 and 79, chosen between the years 1993 and 1997. The scientists observed their lifestyle until 2016 and started examining the data.

Until the end of the study, most of the subjects lost their lives due to cardiac diseases or cancer. Throughout the study, the researchers discovered that people who exercise regularly had fewer health issues. However, the most striking discovery was with those who started exercising after the study began.

Among those who were inactive at the start of the study and gradually met minimum physical activity guidelines over five years, showed a 24 percent lower risk of death from any cause; a 29 percent lower risk of death from heart disease and an 11 percent lower risk of death from cancer.

The results were similar in people with and without a history of heart disease and cancer. The study also found that compared with people who remained inactive, previously inactive folks who boosted their activity levels had a lower risk of death from all causes. The results of the study were published on the BMJ, a U.K.-based weekly peer-reviewed medical journal.