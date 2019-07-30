Mineral water: 10 health benefits

Mineral water, an important alternative in relieving thirst and cooling your body during the sweltering summer temperatures, also has many health benefits. Dietitian Şengül Sangu Talak emphasized that some points should be taken into consideration in the consumption of mineral water, noting: "Since mineral water contains a high level of salt, it should be consumed in limited amounts by patients with hypertension, kidney disease and pregnant women according to the condition of the person. Healthy individuals should not either consume more than two glasses of mineral water per day." Talak touched on 10 benefits of mineral water and its difference from soda water, which are often confused in society, and brought important warnings and suggestions.

Bone enhancer

Regular consumption of mineral water improves bone health and helps prevent diseases such as reduced post-menopausal bone density (osteoporosis) in women. It also maintains muscle performance with its magnesium content.

Lowering bad cholesterol

Scientific studies reveal that mineral water lowers bad cholesterol due to its magnesium and potassium content.

Promotes digestion

Especially after heavy dishes or when we overeat, mineral water helps digestion by increasing the amylase secretion from the pancreas with its sulfate content.

Beautiful skin

Mineral water, with its rich mineral content, also contributes significantly to maintaining skin health. It moisturizes the skin and delays wrinkles.

Good for rheumatism

Mineral water helps reduce inflammation related to rheumatism and arthritis.

Kidney protection

Bicarbonate, chloride, potassium and sodium electrolytes in its content prevent dehydration and ensure water absorption. Studies have also shown that it reduces calcium oxalate concentration and the risk of kidney stones.

Replenishes fluids, electrolytes

Electrolytes in bodily fluids help to regulate heart, nerve and muscle functions. Mineral water, which stands out as a healthy choice in making up for liquid and electrolyte lost from sweat on hot summer days, replaces the minerals lost by sweating thanks to bicarbonate, chloride, potassium and sodium in its content.

Prevent muscle cramps

Mineral water, which provides important benefits against loss of fluids and electrolytes during and after exercise especially in athletes, helps maintain performance by preventing muscle cramps with its magnesium content.

Fights high blood pressure

Mineral water contributes to the regulation of high blood pressure thanks to its rich magnesium content. A study has shown that a hypertension patient consuming a glass of mineral water per day achieves a normalized blood pressure.

Sweet-craving preventive

Mineral water enhances the sensitivity of the insulin hormone and contributes to the balancing of blood sugar thanks to its magnesium content.

Mineral water or soda water?

Dietitian Şengül Sangu Talak indicated that mineral water and soda water, which are frequently confused in everyday life, are actually different drinks, adding that the latter is formed by adding carbon dioxide and sodium to any drinkable water. While soda water contains no rich minerals except sodium, mineral water is extracted from various layers of subsurface, either spontaneously or by other appropriate methods and has a balanced mineral pattern, she said.

Underlining that fizzy drinks, also called fruity soda water, should not be consumed because they could contain artificial additives, colorants and artificial sweeteners, Talak continued: "A refreshing alternative can be achieved to consume in summer months by adding a natural flavor, which is to say, fresh-squeezed juice or fresh fruit pieces, to mineral water instead of consuming fruity soda water. However, the amount of juice added here should be considered in terms of energy. Turning calorie-free mineral water into a high-energy drink should be avoided."