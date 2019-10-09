Turkey's first voice-activated health assistant is online

Our world revolves around technology. And its best use is to make our lives easier and healthier if possible. Thanks to three Turkish entrepreneurs, we will be able to assist in our own health and our family's health with simple but effective technology.

Receiving TL 1 million worth of funds as a startup, Albert Health is a mobile health application that enables chronically ill patients to receive their medication in the right doses and at the right time. With its artificial intelligence (AI) powered voice, Albert Health also shares your medical condition and medication with your close family if you allow it to.

With the intention of making health checks easier, the application requires no registration. All you need to do is to enter info on your illness and the medication you take.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Serdar Gemici, one of the developers of the application, said that they want to make life easier for chronic illness patients and continued: "Patients are able to take daily notes about their illnesses via the application. The data on Albert Health can also be shared with their doctors."

The application is currently only in Turkish but in the next three years it plans to offer services in English, German and French.