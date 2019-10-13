Winterize your body: Bulletproof your metabolism

As we say farewell to summer and the hot breezes of early autumn, it is normal to feel grumpier and sad. However, if you find you are feeling tired all the time, it is time to take action and show some love to your immune system.



When the temperature begins to drop, our metabolism and blood flow slow down. With less sunshine, the levels of vitamin D in our bodies drop, which leads to muscle and joint pain.



The risk of getting flu or upper respiratory infections during the sudden temperature changes in autumn is very high. In order to be protected from infections and boost your immune system, you must include seasonal vegetables and fruits in your diet.



WHAT TO EAT



Consuming more seasonal vegetables and fruits boosts your body's mechanism for fighting against germs. Fruits and vegetables also help your body get more vitamins and minerals, readying it for the cold days ahead. Bananas, oranges, spinach and cabbage are foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibers that boost your metabolism. In order to meet your body's need for defense, you need to consume at least five portions of these fruits and vegetables per day. For instance, instead of snacks, you can consume bananas or oranges. Moreover, cauliflower is rich in antioxidants and has the effect of relaxing your digestive system, while celery reduces the stress hormone in your system and artichokes balance your blood sugar and help keep your cholesterol levels down – all of these should be consumed more regularly in autumn.



HOW TO EAT



As it is getting colder daily, due to this sudden temperature change, your diet is more important. Hence, experts advise eating three main meals and three snacks between meals throughout the day. Fresh or dried fruits, milk, ayran, yogurt and nuts are good choices for snacks. Hazelnut is a good choice for a quick snack as it is rich in omega-3. Hazelnut also has tryptophan, which helps your body release the sleep hormone melatonin.



They always say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this couldn't be more right. During seasonal transitions, it is important to have a good breakfast to boost your immune system. A rich breakfast that includes eggs, olives, cheese, tomato, cucumbers and whole grain bread is a perfect way to start your day. A lunch featuring grilled red or white meat and dinner with fresh vegetables is the perfect way to prepare your body for winter.



Your autumn diet should also feature anti-bacterial foods such as onions, garlic, leeks and chives to make your metabolism totally bulletproof.



Prepare mentally for winter months



The days are shorter as we approach the winter months. Less sunshine, colder weather and longer nights can make you feel depressed. "Winter blues," as it is commonly referred to, is experienced as a mood shift during the colder, darker days of winter. You may find yourself feeling more lethargic and downbeat overall. Although you may feel more gloomy than usual, the winter blues typically don't hinder your ability to enjoy life. If you want to overcome winter blues, you should focus on yourself more. Try staying hydrated and hit the gym more than usual. Cold weather often means we spend more time indoors, and that tempts us to spend more time watching television, looking at our computer screen or playing on our phone. Too much screen time diminishes mood, builds fatigue and creates too many distractions. Fresh air is always a good idea to help you bring up your mood. Put on your sneakers and take a walk along your favorite route.