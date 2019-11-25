Sneezing again? Your bed might be causing your allergic reactions

Mites are very small bugs, ranging from 0.5 to 2.0 mm in length. These tiny insects, which are very hard to see with the naked eye, have various species and some of them like to occupy your house, including your beloved bed. Mites are usually harmless, even though they can bite from time to time, but hardly anyone complains about mites biting them. However, some of these mites can also cause allergic reactions in some people through their feces, according to professor Ahmet Akçay.



"There are about 19,000 mites in a gram of house dust and 500 of them are usually alive," said Professor Akçay. "Mites are allergens that are common in houses and can cause allergic reactions," such as wheezing and asthma attacks.



Mites love warm and fluffy things, so they usually live in your bed, carpet, bed sheets, pillows, and stuffed toys. "A bed that has been used for five years might house 10 million mites," said Akçay.



Although they are plenty in our houses, there are ways to protect ourselves from them and the allergies they cause. First of all, mites cannot breed in the summer so cleaning your house before the summer is a good way to start. Later on, you must ventilate your house every day and limit items of furniture collecting dust each day.



"Instead of open libraries, you can prefer library units with doors to prevent books from being covered with dust. Also, it is ideal to prefer cotton bedsheets and pillows over wool ones. Bedsheets have to be washed in 60 degrees at least once a week," said Akçay.



Humidity is also a mite's best friend. If you want to keep mites away from your home as much as you can, you should use dehumidifiers to keep the humidity at 65% – or ideally at 50% or lower. Also you should refrain from using vaporizers inside the house.